Northeast Ohio restaurants and bars offering delivery, carry-out as COVID-19 measures intensify (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference Sunday afternoon eating and drinking at all restaurants and bars will be banned by 9 p.m., however, businesses that serve food will be able to provide carry-out and delivery orders for customers.
Here is a list of restaurants that will provide those options:
- Bascule Brewery and Public House said they will remain open as a carry-out location.
- Best Damn Tacos said they will offer takeout and curbside pickup. They will also have the servers deliver food.
- Buffalo Wild Wings on Prospect Avenue East said they will be providing delivery and carry-out options.
- 83 and Chestnut Pub and Eatery said they will need to check license and insurance, but as long as they can continue to buy product, they will be staying open for pickup and implementing a delivery service.
- Dante Restaurant said curbside pickup and delivery is now available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Der Braumeister said they will continue to serve food and beer through curbside pickup and delivery during select hours.
- Gibbs Butcher and Brews said they will be open Monday for carry-out only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please call after 11 a.m. with your orders.
- Ginko said curbside pickup and delivery is now available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Harry Buffalo on East Fourth announced Friday curbside delivery is an option. They also told 19 News they will be doing carry-out and normal delivery.
- Kims Family Restaurant said they will do carry-out orders only between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full menu will be available.
- Mabel’s BBQ will be providing delivery and carry-out.
- Nora is working on a carry-out program.
- Twin Oast Brewing said they are in the process of getting online ordering and curbside pickup for food and beer. They will have more information Monday.
