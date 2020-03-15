Northeast Ohio weather: mainly sunny but chilly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Becoming mainly sunny but chilly with brisk northeast winds and highs around 42 but cooler near the lake and in the mid 40s inland.
Sunday night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday (St. Pat’s): Risk of a few, light showers or sprinkles with highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday and Friday will both be rainy with highs in the low 60s.
It turns MUCH colder on Saturday.
