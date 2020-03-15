Summit County Public Health: 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in county likely result of spread in community

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Public Health officials announced a second patient within the county has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
SCPH said the patient is a woman in her 40s who “had no known travel associated risk or known exposure to someone infected with the virus. Therefore, this is most likely the result of spread of the virus in our community.”
Health Commissioner Donna Skoda emphasized that SCPH will not release any additional demographic information on this, or any other, case to protect the privacy of the individual.
Instead, the SCPH said officials will “be working on contact tracing and will be in touch with anyone who needs to take action.”
The SCPH is “urging all Summit County residents to follow the guidance from Governor Mike Dewine and Dr. Amy Acton, ODH Director to ban mass gatherings and to limit unnecessary exposures. While challenging, limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associate with the virus.”
Please remember these simple steps you can take to reduce the spread of viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands)
- Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
- Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.
- If you have any signs of sickness, stay home!
Summit County residents can ask questions by calling the SCPH call center at (330) 926-5795 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Ohio residents can also call the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.