TownHall steps in to serve after St. Augustine Hunger Center shuts down due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After St. Augustine Hunger Center was forced to close due to Ohio’s rules on close contact amid the deepening coronavirus outbreak, TownHall owner Bobby George stepped in to serve.
George said he and his family didn’t pause for a moment when the situation was brought to his attention by Sister Coretta Ambro, the beloved nun who coordinated the meal program for decades.
The owner of the popular health food restaurant, coffee bar, juice bar, and bar on West 25th Street said he is organizing a massive effort to cook meals and have them delivered to those people in need.
This wouldn’t be the first tie between the George family and St. Augustine’s.
Each year before the holidays, TownHall hosts Feed the Need, a meal served to the hungry and homeless by a who’s who of local sports, media, and politicians anxious to lend a helping hand.
This past December, Cleveland Browns players including Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and icon Bernie Kosar, and former Cleveland Indians sluggar Travis Hafner helped serve meals at TownHall.
George said several local athletes have already expressed a desire to help out again as the plans to help those impacted by St. Augustine’s closure from coronavirus.
While George said details are still being worked out, TownHall posted an inspiring message on their social media pages that defines their outlook on the situation:
