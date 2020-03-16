Avon brewery collecting food to help restaurant workers unemployed due to coronavirus

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon brewery turned their taproom into a Food Bank to help residents in need, especially bar and restaurant employees.
Railroad Brewing Company is asking anyone who is able to drop off items Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At this time, the restaurant is asking for non-perishable food items, paper products, batteries, cleaning supplies, pet food and products.
They can also accept refrigerated items, such as milk and eggs.
You can check their Facebook page for available items and stop in and help yourself.
At the end of the crisis, any leftover item will be donated to a local food bank.
Railroad Brewing Company is located at 1010 Center Rd, Avon.
