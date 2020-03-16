Cleveland Heights eatery owner will try to survive on to-go orders during Ohio’s mandatory restaurant, bar closure

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “I think you go into that disaster mode, almost like when everyone watches these zombie, end-of-the-world, movies,” said Jake Orocz, owner of The Fairmount Cocktail Bar. “You almost just mentally prepare for the worst, you try and do everything you can, and that’s where my mind’s at now.”
But the dine-in restaurant ban is something infectious disease experts wanted, like Dr. Keith Armitage of the University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine.
“Don’t blames restaurants or bars; they’re businesses,” said Armitage. “But a lot of people weren’t taking what we call ‘social distancing’ seriously.”
There were emotional goodbyes at restaurants like Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, where workers don’t know when they’ll see each other again.
Restaurants like The Fairmount will try to survive doing carry-out “Our foods great and our foods are really good for takeout, especially our flatbreads and the type of menu we’re going to do,” said Orocz. “We’re definitely going to go all in on it. I think some places will do better than others just because they already kind of do that but we’ll see how it goes.”
Owners like Orocz, however, remain committed to getting through the tough times by continuing to adjusting and adapting.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s restaurant restriction is indefinitely.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.