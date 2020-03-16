Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 14-year-old girl last seen in December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 14-year-old Jessica Felts, who was last seen by her grandmother on Dec. 29, according to the report.
According to to the report, Felts’ grandmother reported her missing on March 13.
The report stated Felts was believed to have been staying with another family member during that time, but officers confirmed with Benjamin Franklin School that she no longer attended.
Felts’ grandmother believes she may be in the area W. 130th Street and McGowen Avenue.
Felts was described in the report as 5-feet 9-inches tall, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
