Cleveland’s celebrity chef Michael Symon is streaming cooking demonstrations live on Facebook for those stuck at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Renowned chef Michael Symon will stream live cooking demonstrations on Facebook while many are stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.
Symon shared on his social media account that he will provide live videos daily through the Food Network Kitchen Facebook page beginning on Monday at 5 p.m., demonstrating recipes using common pantry ingredients.
“I know everyone is cooped up in their homes trying to get through this crazy situation... so I want to help by showing you all how to turn everyday pantry ingredients into amazing dishes at home,” Symon wrote on Facebook.
The Facebook series will run over 10 days.
Symon owns several restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio, including Lola Bistro, Mabel’s BBQ, and B Spot.
