Commercial Vehicle Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.
The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $901.2 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $8.04.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI