Coronavirus, flu, or allergies? Here are the symptoms of each
By Rachel Vadaj | March 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you wondering if the symptoms you feel are those caused by coronavirus, the flu, or just allergies?

If you are, check out this list by health officials that separates the symptoms associated with them:

Symptoms of coronavirus, flu, and allergies
Whether or not you feel symptoms of the coronavirus, it’s important to separate the myths from the facts of the disease:

Coronavirus myths and facts
A statewide ban on mass gatherings in Ohio now prohibits groups larger than 50 people, and Gov. Mike DeWine ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state to close until further notice.

However, here are other ways you can prevent the spread of coronavirus as you practice social distancing:

Coronavirus prevention
