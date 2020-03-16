Coronavirus, flu, or allergies? Here are the symptoms of each

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you wondering if the symptoms you feel are those caused by coronavirus, the flu, or just allergies?
If you are, check out this list by health officials that separates the symptoms associated with them:
Whether or not you feel symptoms of the coronavirus, it’s important to separate the myths from the facts of the disease:
A statewide ban on mass gatherings in Ohio now prohibits groups larger than 50 people, and Gov. Mike DeWine ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state to close until further notice.
However, here are other ways you can prevent the spread of coronavirus as you practice social distancing:
