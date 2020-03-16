Cuyahoga County coroner identifies 3 people who were killed in wrong-way crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County medical examiner released the identities of the three people killed in a wrong-way crash that occurred over the weekend in Cleveland.
According to police, a driver traveling in the wrong direction on State Route 176 crashed into an oncoming vehicle near I-480 in the early morning hours of March 14.
Two women and a man, including the wrong-way driver, were among the three killed in the crash, according to police and the coroner’s office.
- Beth Ann Christiansen, a 33-year-old Painesville woman, died at the scene
- Nicole Marie Coots, a 26-year-old Cleveland woman, died at the scene
- James Stradford, a 31-year-old Cleveland man, died at MetroHealth Medical Center
Investigators have not revealed the circumstances that led to the driver traveling in the wrong direction.
