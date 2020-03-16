Despite coronavirus concerns, Northeast Ohio housing market continues to move

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As businesses shut down and events are cancelled, the real estate market presses on.
Some homeowners say they are changing the way they show their homes, because of concern over the virus.
But, 19 News discovered that prospective buyers are still coming to see them in droves.
According to a new survey, one in four people have changed how they are showing their homes right now, but that could just mean putting hand sanitizer on the counter for visitors.
Megan Montforton is selling her family’s Fairview Park home by owner. She and her husband had been planning for some time to list it this Spring.
“We’re expecting another child and outgrowing this home,” she said.
She says they didn’t feel like they had a choice but to let people come see it this week. But, she’s trying to stay safe by offering hand sanitizer to visitors.
“It’s kind of hard to sell your house, if you don’t want people to come in and look at it,” she said. “So, you don’t really have an option.”
A recent survey done by the National Association of Relators, discovered the market has been affected over virus concerns-- but probably not as much as you would think.
About 9% of realtors said last week that concerns have caused people not to list their homes.
And, only 13% of realtors said they’ve seen buyer interest go down.
Wade Clark says he’s been trying to buy a house for a few months.
“It’s just one of those things where I need to move anyway. I’m not going to let this delay my plan or process of what I want to do,” he said.
Friends have weighed in recently about the uncertainty of the economy right now.
“People are like you should just wait and see what happens,” Clark said.
But Clark says he can’t afford to do that, and he doesn’t want to miss out on the perfect home.
“Where I’m at in my life, I don’t want to wait,” he said. “Maybe that’s selfish, but i’m just going to keep doing my thing and hopefully find a house that I want to get.”
According to the realtor’s association, the housing markets in Washington State and California have been most effected by corona virus concerns. They have both seen a high number of cases.
