Diocese of Cleveland suspends Mass at least through Easter to protect people from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Diocese of Cleveland issued a statement Monday afternoon to suspend all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies effective immediately to protect people from getting the coronavirus.
This will last at least through the celebrations of Holy Week and Easter.
“This decision is not taken lightly and, as your bishops, causes us great sadness. However, after consultation with the governor and health officials we are convinced that this is the most prudent and necessary action.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering these tips to keep yourself safe from getting the coronavirus.
