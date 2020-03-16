Elderly couple dead after apparent murder-suicide in Lyndhurst

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly couple are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Lyndhurst, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
John Harmon, 87, and Mary Harmon, 83, were both found dead of inside of their Lynd Avenue home just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to police records.
Officers responded to the residence after a woman called 911 and reported that her father had shot himself in the head.
Police said the couple both had gunshot wounds.
