ESPN: Browns agree to terms with OT Conklin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Monday that the Browns have a new right tackle, a hole they badly needed to fill.
Conklin was the 8th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Tennessee.
The Browns have been lacking at right tackle since Mitchell Schwartz signed with Kansas City in 2016. Chris Hubbard was acquired last year to play the position and it did not work out. The 25-year old Conklin started all 57 regular season games for the Titans over the last four years.
Keenum’s three-year, $18 million deal shows the Browns are serious about putting a substantial back up behind Baker Mayfield. Keenum was under center for Minnesota when they reached the NFC Championship game two seasons ago, Kevin Stefanski was calling the plays then for the Vikings.
