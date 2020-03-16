For first time in 50 years there will be no printed Scene Magazine in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Scene announced it will not print of the alternative newspaper this week for the first time since the paper was established in 1970 in Cleveland.
The paper’s Editor in Chief, Vince Grzegorek, made the announcement on social media Monday morning.
“Scene’s regular print issue is based on timely news and assorted stories on where to go and how to gather,” Grzegorek told Cleveland 19. "News is now arriving not by the day but by the minute in response to the pandemic and none of us should be gathering right now or for the foreseeable future. Lives depend on it.
The paper will continue to operate as usual on its website with daily articles.
One of the sources of income for the altweekly is advertisements for concerts, events and parties which have all been canceled by order of Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine.
“We decided to pause the print product both because if people listen to the experts, as they should, they won’t be out and about to pick it up and because a weekly print product, quite frankly, doesn’t make sense, at least for now, given the pace of what’s happening,” Grzegorek said.
