Geauga officials report first COVID-19 case in county

By Alan Rodges | March 16, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 7:49 AM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials have received its first case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The county’s public health department went to Facebook to announce its first case.

Posted by Geauga Public Health on Monday, March 16, 2020

Geauga Public Health Officials are asking all residents to adhere to the governor’s orders.

This is the first reported COVID-19 case in Geauga County.

Public health officials in the county said that the models suggest there are more people in Geauga County who are already infected and contagious but are experiencing mild symptoms and haven’t gone to see a medical professional.

They also say that the number of confirmed cases will increase moving forward.

