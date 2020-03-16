Geauga officials report first COVID-19 case in county

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials have received its first case of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county’s public health department went to Facebook to announce its first case.
Geauga Public Health Officials are asking all residents to adhere to the governor’s orders.
This is the first reported COVID-19 case in Geauga County.
Public health officials in the county said that the models suggest there are more people in Geauga County who are already infected and contagious but are experiencing mild symptoms and haven’t gone to see a medical professional.
They also say that the number of confirmed cases will increase moving forward.
