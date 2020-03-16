Gov. DeWine on ‘crazy rumor’: Ohio grocery stores are staying open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had a message for residents after seeing rumors spread on social media about a statewide grocery store shutdown during the coronavirus scare.
“I would say to those at home: If you hear a crazy rumor, it’s probably a crazy rumor. We are not closing the grocery stores.”
DeWine reiterated the fact during Monday’s briefing on the most recent coronavirus cases reported statewide.
His remarks come as Ohioans continue to clear grocery store shelves of necessities in case public restrictions worsen during an attempt to rid the state of coronavirus.
Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted also commented on the situation, saying the goal, at this time, is to close only non-essential businesses.
As of Monday afternoon, 50 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio.
