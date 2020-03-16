Gov. DeWine provides update to latest coronavirus cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health will hold a daily briefing to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus after at least 37 cases have been confirmed.
DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton will also be joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who will detail enhanced health safety measures ahead of Tuesday’s voting, during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus.
The Governor has taken swift actions in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. DeWine announced several significant orders and recommendations during his daily briefings, including a direction to close all Ohio schools, bars, and restaurants.
On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said the number of coronavirus cases statewide was confirmed at 37 with 361 persons under investigation.
A total of 140 patients tested negative for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health said on Sunday.
This story will be updated.
