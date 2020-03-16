Gov. DeWine provides update to latest coronavirus cases in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | March 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 12:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health will hold a daily briefing to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus after at least 37 cases have been confirmed.

DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton will also be joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who will detail enhanced health safety measures ahead of Tuesday’s voting, during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus.

Gov. DeWine briefing on coronavirus in Ohio

The Governor has taken swift actions in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. DeWine announced several significant orders and recommendations during his daily briefings, including a direction to close all Ohio schools, bars, and restaurants.

Do you applaud the Governor's actions or do you feel he has been too aggressive?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, March 16, 2020

On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said the number of coronavirus cases statewide was confirmed at 37 with 361 persons under investigation.

A total of 140 patients tested negative for coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health said on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

