Gov. Mike DeWine could close schools for rest of the year; restaurants and bars are shut down with delivery and carry-out as options available (live blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio schools, institutions, sporting events, parades and government facilities have all been deeply impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 37 people have now tested positive for coronavirus and 361 are being tested.
There are 14 confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County, according to health officials.
State officials say up to 100,000 Ohioans may already be carrying the infection.
LOCAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT:
- The Ohio Secretary of State has directed all Boards of Elections to move any polling location currently set up at a residential senior citizen facility. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has identified 39 locations that will change. Click here to check your voting location.
- Several city governments and courts across the region have canceled events, meetings and proceedings. Check with your respective city and county officials to see what has been disrupted.
ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES:
- The Akron Civic Theatre: postponed all of its upcoming shows
- Akron-Summit County Public Library: suspended all library events, meeting room reservations, and programs from Friday until at least Tuesday, March 31
- Akron Symphony Orchestra: canceled Appalachian Spring concert scheduled for March 28
- Ashtabula County District Library: canceled all library programming and meeting room usage by community groups from March 16-April 6
- Beachwood Community Center: suspended all public programming through March 19
- Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame: Museum closed to the public March 16-March 27
- Children’s Museum Cleveland: closed to the public through April 5
- Cleveland Catholic Diocese: Church-goers are not obligated to attend Sunday mass for remainder of March
- Cleveland Clinic: Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) have partnered to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with a doctor’s order from either hospital system. Testing starts March 14. Click here for details.
- Cleveland Metroparks and Zoo:
- Cleveland Orchestra: canceled its Severance Hall concerts scheduled for March 12, 13, and 14
- Cleveland Public Library: canceled all events in March and April
- Columbus Zoo: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be temporarily closed effective Monday, March 16 to further support efforts to reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19
- Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: canceled all train rides from March 13 to April 12
- Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium: suspended all services for the three weeks beginning March 15 at 9 p.m.
- Geauga County Public Library: closed all branches on March 14
- Grog Shop: music venue will closed March 14 until late April
- Greater Cleveland Aquarium is temporarily closed.
- Great Lakes Science Center: closed the museum to the public effective March 13 until the foreseeable future
- JACK Casino Cleveland: JACK casinos, JACK Thistledown and MGM Northfield closed until further notice
- House of Blues: shows postponed until further notice
- Jewish Education Center: offices closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus
- Lorain Public Library System: closed all six branches from 6 p.m. March 13 and will reopen for their regular hours on April 6
- Nighttown: Cleveland Heights music venue closed March 15-May 10
- Malachi Center: postponed the nonprofit’s annual Soup for the Soul event scheduled for March 26
- Mandel Jewish Community Center: closed until April 5
- Medina County District Library: suspended all library events, meeting room use, Outreach activities, and programs from March 14 until at least April 6
- Mentor Public Library: closed all branches to the public from March 16 until further notice
- Portage County District Library: closed its branches and other services from March 16 until its tentative reopen date of April 6
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: postponed 2020 induction, museum closed March 14-27.
- Spa 7 of Strongsville: closed for the foreseeable future
- Westlake Porter Public Library: closed March 13- April 6
- Westlake Rec Center is closed until further notice.
SCHOOLS AND LOCAL SPORTS:
- University of Akron: stopping face-to-face instruction effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No classes will be held the rest of this week or next week to allow faculty time to develop their plans for migrating their courses to on-line instruction when the University returns from spring break on March 30.
- Baldwin Wallace University: March 16-20: BW is extending Spring Break for all students to allow faculty and staff to finalize preparation for remote instruction. March 23 - April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction. April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.
- Canton Charge: The minor league basketball team will play its remaining two regular-season games with no fans. The games will be held on March 14 and 17.
- Case Western Reserve University: The university has switched to remote learning for the rest of the semester, and will begin prohibiting events. Read the school’s guidelines here.
- Cleveland Cavaliers: The NBA’s regular season has been suspended until further notice
- Cleveland Indians: Opening Day postponed by two weeks
- Cleveland Monsters: AHL canceled the rest of 2020 regular season
- Cleveland State University: Beginning Monday, March 23 and until further notice, CSU will suspend all face-to-face instruction, lectures, discussion sessions, seminars and other similar classroom settings, and move to remote instruction. Click here for details.
- Hiram College: Spring break extended through March 16 and 17 to give faculty and staff the necessary time to switch to remote learning. Click here for details.
- John Carroll University: announced plans to follow Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations and suspend face-to-face instruction and transition to remote learning.
- Kent State University: suspended in-person classes
- NCAA March Madness: canceled men’s women’s basketball tournament
- Oberlin College: Students will begin spring recess two days earlier than scheduled, as officials decide whether to switch to remote learning. Click here for details.
- Ohio State University: suspended face-to-face classes and seminars, will switch to virtual learning until March 30
- OHSAA tournaments:
- Ohio University: OU has suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations, and is moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30. Click here for details.
- Tri-C (Cuyahoga County Community College) Face-to-face classes are postponed until March 23. Classes that are currently taught fully or partially online (blended) will resume as scheduled on March 16. Blended classes will be taught fully online, with no face-to-face component. Athletic events will continue as scheduled; however, spectators will be limited to immediate families of student-athletes at all indoor events. All College-sponsored campus events are canceled until further notice. Fitness centers and pools are closed, effective immediately, reopening April 1.
- Ursuline College will transition to online instruction starting March 18. The college has canceled all classes on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. On March 18 classes will resume in online-delivery format. Classes will resume March 30 with face-to-face instruction.
HOUSES OF WORSHIP:
- Affinity Missionary Church: canceled all activities and services from March 15-21
- Antioch Baptist Church: closed for March 15
- Broadway Christian Church (Cleveland, OH): canceled church services until further notice
- Church of Western Reserve: canceled all church services through end of March
- Community United Methodist Church Elyria, OH: canceled worship services for March 15, 22 and 29
- Christ United Church of Christ in Orrville, OH (Wayne County): canceled all activities March 14-15
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cleveland: canceled worship service on March 15
- Lakewood United Methodist Church: canceled worship services for March 15 and March 22. Worship Services available to stream by clicking here.
- Mayfield United Methodist Church: worship services canceled for March 15
- Mentor Presbyterian Church: All church services canceled for the remainder of March
- Northside Christian Church at both Wadsworth and Medina campus: Closed March 15
- Olivet Institutional Baptist Church: closed March 15
- Parkside Church Westside: closed through April 3
- Westlake UMC: Closed for in-person worship March 15 and March 22. Worship will be streamed online at westlakeumc.org.
EVENTS
- Academy of Country Music Awards: The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas is postponed and will be rescheduled to air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined
- Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest: postponed its first “Hall of Fame Fan Fest” that was scheduled for March 21 and 22. Fans who bought tickets to the Fan Fest will automatically receive a full refund. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum will remain open during its regular operating hours
- Cleveland Home + Remodel Expo: will be postponed to Fall 2020. Tickets already purchased will be accepted for the postponed date, or to the Great Big Home + Garden Show on Feb. 5-14, 2020
- Cleveland International Film Festival: The festival has been canceled; however, Regal Cinemas and Cleveland Playhouse Square will remain open
- Dyngus Day Cleveland: The 2020 parade and festivities will be postponed and rescheduled
- I-X Indoor Amusement Park: slated for March 26 - April 19 was canceled. All advance ticket sales will be refunded in their original form of payment
- I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama: show has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place at the I-X Center on March 13, 14 and 15. Pre-sold tickets issued for the 2020 Auto-Rama will be applied to the 2021 show
- Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour: that was set to kick off on April 18 in Arlington, Texas, will be postponed through May 28, when he was supposed to play at Blossom Music Center
- Michael Bublé: postponed part of his upcoming U.S. tour, which included a stop here in Cleveland Friday, March 27 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Parades: Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown St. Patrick’s Day parades have been canceled.
This story will be updated as more closures and cancellations are reported.
