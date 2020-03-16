Health officials: Cuyahoga County has the most coronavirus cases in Ohio

March 16, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 2:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the agency’s offices in Parma.

Nearly half of the 50 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio are reported in Cuyahoga County, according to an update on Monday from the state’s Department of Health.

Coronavirus has now spread to 12 counties in Ohio. https://bit.ly/2WoU6xr

