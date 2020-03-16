Here are the orders, recommendations made so far by Ohio Gov. DeWine in an attempt to combat coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved swiftly with his aggressive efforts to try to limit a statewide spread of coronavirus.
Some of DeWine’s directives and suggestions significantly impact the way Ohioans live, but his goal is to reduce the opportunities residents have in spreading and contracting the virus.
DeWine’s actions, as of the morning of March 16, include:
Orders:
- All public, private, and chartered schools closed for three weeks into early April; the Governor is considering extending the shutdown through the rest of the school year, but hopes to continue learning in that time
- Students are still eligible for free school meals during three-week shutdown due to waiver from President Donald Trump’s administration
- All Ohio bars and restaurants closed until further notice to in-house customers; to-go and carryout options still available
- Unemployment law revised through executive order to better assist workers impacted by restaurant closures
- Visitations to state-run psychiatric hospitals discontinued
- Visitations to community jails and correctional facilities restricted
- Outside visitors prohibited at Ohio nursing homes; end-of-life care exceptions will be made
- Mass gatherings of more than 100 people people in a single space banned
- All Ohio casinos closed
- Several polling locations throughout Ohio relocated as a health safety precaution
- Telehealth services expanded, providing access to behavioral health care via phone to all Ohioans
Recommendations:
- Recommendation to close all day cares; Gov. DeWine previously suggested that shutting down day cares statewide is likely
- Doctors, dentists, and veterinarians urged to postpone elective surgeries to ensure that hospital beds and medical equipment are available for coronavirus patients
- Private businesses and public businesses encouraged to allow employees to work remotely
- Religious institutions asked to limit practices that could cause the spread of germs
“Our goal is for everyone to get through this," said Gov. DeWine.
