Here are the orders, recommendations made so far by Ohio Gov. DeWine in an attempt to combat coronavirus

Here are the orders, recommendations made so far by Ohio Gov. DeWine in an attempt to combat coronavirus
The empty world language room is shown at Orange High School in Pepper Pike. Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools closed for three weeks beginning Monday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | March 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved swiftly with his aggressive efforts to try to limit a statewide spread of coronavirus.

Some of DeWine’s directives and suggestions significantly impact the way Ohioans live, but his goal is to reduce the opportunities residents have in spreading and contracting the virus.

DeWine’s actions, as of the morning of March 16, include:

Orders:

  • All public, private, and chartered schools closed for three weeks into early April; the Governor is considering extending the shutdown through the rest of the school year, but hopes to continue learning in that time
  • All Ohio bars and restaurants closed until further notice to in-house customers; to-go and carryout options still available
  • Visitations to state-run psychiatric hospitals discontinued
  • Visitations to community jails and correctional facilities restricted
  • Outside visitors prohibited at Ohio nursing homes; end-of-life care exceptions will be made
  • Mass gatherings of more than 100 people people in a single space banned
  • All Ohio casinos closed
  • Several polling locations throughout Ohio relocated as a health safety precaution
  • Telehealth services expanded, providing access to behavioral health care via phone to all Ohioans

Recommendations:

  • Recommendation to close all day cares; Gov. DeWine previously suggested that shutting down day cares statewide is likely
  • Doctors, dentists, and veterinarians urged to postpone elective surgeries to ensure that hospital beds and medical equipment are available for coronavirus patients
  • Private businesses and public businesses encouraged to allow employees to work remotely
  • Religious institutions asked to limit practices that could cause the spread of germs

“Our goal is for everyone to get through this," said Gov. DeWine.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.