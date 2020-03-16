Here’s how you get the mandatory doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19 at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals (UH) have tested more than 770 patients since opening the drive-through COVID-19 location.
The testing began at 11 a.m. on Saturday for Clinic patients and Monday for UH patients.
Upon arrival to the drive-through location, patients will stay in their car and present their doctor’s order. They will remain in their car as a sample is collected.
Doctors said this collaboration propels the capability for rapid testing results to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio.
Samples collected from this location will be sent to UH and Cleveland Clinic laboratories.
Performing testing on-site at local hospitals ensures faster results than sending the samples to the state or outside lab.
Results are anticipated to be available within a day.
Patients will be tested regardless of their ability to pay; no co-pays will be charged for the test.
Patients without a doctor’s order will not be tested.
To obtain a medical screening to determine testing necessity, people with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their UH or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.
Cleveland Clinic and UH are testing in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
As this situation changes, our procedures will continue to evolve.
The testing site will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
