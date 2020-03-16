Inmates at county jail getting their cases heard in wake of threat from covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Concern of the spread of the coronavirus among inmates at the Justice Center has prompted judges to speed up hearing the cases of some low-level offenders.
The recommendation to stay at least 6-feet part can be tough especially in confined spaces. Inmates at the Justice Center don’t have that option. One of the solutions the Court of Common Pleas has come up with, hear the cases of those who are in for mostly non-violent crimes... now. An assistant prosecuting attorney spoke before the court.
“Full discovery has been made. The case has been fully pre-tried. At this time this defendant will withdraw his previous plea of not guilty and enter a plea of guilty.”
A 25 year-old Army veteran wants to be a Cleveland police officer one day. Monday, however, he got to see the other side of the law, hopefully enough to scare him straight. He got caught carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Collier Williams asking him a series of questions before she sentenced him.
Do you understand that you are presumed innocent and that by entering a plea of guilty you admit to the truth of the facts and to your full guilt? Yes, Your Honor."
Judge Collier-Williams and other judges at the Court of Common Pleas have agreed to suspend the jury trials for the next month, unless a person’s constitutional right to a speedy trial is a stake.
Today, she literally read a defendant his rights under law before she sentenced him.
“The court orders the defendant to pay a hundred dollars in restitution in cost," she said. "Anything else on behalf of the state of Ohio? No Your Honor. Anything further of behalf of the defense? No Your Honor. Alright Mr Anderson. Good luck to you. Thank you Your Honor.”
Inmate after inmate will be facing judges over the next few days so the county can get ahead of the looming fear of more and more people catching the corona virus. It is causing some changes over at the county jail.
It’s nearly impossible to keep inmates six feet apart, as recommended by health experts. Reducing the number of inmates in hopes the threat of COVID-19 can doing what bail reform hasn’t been able to do so far. It’s getting people who are sitting in jail for low level offenses released.
Judge Collier-Williams asked the defendant a series of questions.
“How do you plead the amended count four having weapons under disability? I plead guilty.”
This 23 year-old inmate was sitting in the county lockup waiting for a trial. He got a break today because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Again, Judge Collier-Williams.
“Tell me about your drug addiction," she said. "What’s your drug of choice? Ritalin.”
The county is concerned that overcrowding at the Justice Center could lead to an increase in cases of corona-virus. The court is not being soft on crime, it's just rendering justice sooner rather than later.
“And the need for detterence and rehabilitation and restitution the court finds that a community controlled sanction will adequately protect the public and will not demean the seriousness of the offense. It is therefore ordered the defendant is sentenced to two years of community control under the supervision of the adult probation department.”
He and a couple of hundred other inmates over the next several days are taking part in what is called “expedited hearings.” Their trial dates or sentencings are being moved up to clear the docket and reduce the jail population in hopes of stemming the tide of potential corona-virus among the incarcerated.
“In addition to that I’m going to require that you stay employed’ as best you can. Your job may stop. I don’t know. This is un chartered waters that we’re going into. Do you understand what the penalty will be if you violate? Yes, ma’am.”
The inmates are being called into court and having their cases heard. Those low-level offenders who don’t pose much of a threat to the community are being released pending the resolution of the charges.
The hearing for the expedited cases will continue on Tuesday and thru Thursday. In all, a couple of hundred of low-level offenders are expected to get out of jail and head home.
