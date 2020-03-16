Mahall’s 20 Lanes offering to-go food during Ohio Governor’s bowling alley shut down for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can still get the fried chicken at Mahall’s 20 Lanes, thankfully.
You can’t bowl at the classic alley because of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s mandate that all bowling alleys, movie theaters, fitness center and more are closed to help stop spread the new strain of coronavirus.
“Mahall’s understands that we need to do our part to help ensure the safety of our community,” an owner said.
Mahall’s decided to cease its bowling and live event operations before DeWine’s mandate Monday, but it will continue to offer takeout food from 6 p.m. to midnight daily.
So yes, the famous fried chicken can still be yours if you pick it up at 13200 Madison Ave. in Lakewood. The kitchen also offers new grandma-style pizza and select beers and wines. See the menu here.
“We’re also utilizing our partnerships with food-delivery apps, including GrubHub and Doordash. We will proceed with caution and take all necessary steps to care for and ensure the safety of our patrons—after all, that is our greatest responsibility,” an owner said.
