MetroHealth suspends surgery, closes eye and dental clinics during coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth will be changing how it operates during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization decided that it will be closing some clinics and suspending surgery, amongst other things.
According to the company, its eye clinics in Middleburg Heights, Old Brooklyn, Bedford, Brecksville, Buckeye, and Broadway will close.
The company’s eye clinics at its main campus, Parma, Cleveland Heights, and West 150th St., will remain open, but routine eye exams will be postponed to protect patients and staff.
MetroHealth’s dental clinics on its main campus will close along with the clinics in Old Brooklyn and Rocky River. The company’s Broadway dental clinic and the main campus oral surgery clinic will remain open.
Those who visit MetroHealth for doctor visits will need to confirm any outpatient appointments before going to the hospital or health center.
Beginning on Monday, MetroHealth will deny all in-person pick-ups at its pharmacies. Prescriptions can be received by courier or mail.
There will also be no more in-person visitation in the adult intensive care units without a doctor’s order.
MetroHealth said they are trying to protect both patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.