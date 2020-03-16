MLB pushes back opening of 2020 regular season after CDC restricts events of more than 50 people due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced on Monday that the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back.
The decision was made in accordance with Sunday’s decision by Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s to restrict events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Commissioner Manfred said he conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball on Monday.
The statement from the commissioner said the MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead.
“The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games ass possible when the season begins,” Commissioner Manfred said. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.”
The Tribe was scheduled to take on the Detroit Tigers on March 26 at Progressive Field for both the Home Opener and on the original Opening Day date.
