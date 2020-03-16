More than 700 Cleveland Clinic patients were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend at the drive-through testing site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people have already been tested for coronavirus at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospital drive-through site.
According to Cleveland Clinic Corporate Communications Manager Katrina Healy, more than 700 people were tested over the weekend.
The testing site is a partnership between the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
“The entire health care community is coming together by responding with tremendous unity, everyone is looking at us to do what is right, and we will,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic.
Testing for Cleveland Clinic patients began on March 14.
University Hospitals patients with a doctor’s order began using the site on Monday.
“Most recently we showcased this cooperation with our collective response to the region’s opioid epidemic and now we are joining forces again to ensure our neighbors receive necessary and timely care to address the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas F. Zenty, III, CEO of University Hospitals.
Patients with a doctor’s order can be tested daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the site located at 10524 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.
Individuals without a doctor’s order will not be accepted at the drive-through location.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.