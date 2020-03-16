North Olmsted soccer coach pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted High School soccer coach pleaded guilty Friday to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Joseph Zarycki, of Macedonia, was arrested by Streetsboro police on Dec. 24, 2019.
He had sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on Grindr. The boy claimed he was 19 on the app.
A security guard caught them in the back of a car in the 100 block of Miller Parkway in Streetsboro.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled and Zarycki, 37, remains out on a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, the maximum sentence allowed would be 60 months in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Statement from North Olmsted Schools
“Mr. Zarycki has been associated with our Boys Soccer Program for a number of years. As far as I know, he has performed well and we have not received any complaints or referrals about anything related to his behavior on or off the soccer field. This is a serious allegation and he will be immediately suspended from all coaching activities and put on administrative leave pending the investigation. During this time Mr. Zarycki will not be permitted to be on our campus nor have any interaction with any of our students. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all state and local policies regarding any disciplinary action that may result from this incident.”
