North Olmsted soccer coach pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

“Mr. Zarycki has been associated with our Boys Soccer Program for a number of years. As far as I know, he has performed well and we have not received any complaints or referrals about anything related to his behavior on or off the soccer field. This is a serious allegation and he will be immediately suspended from all coaching activities and put on administrative leave pending the investigation. During this time Mr. Zarycki will not be permitted to be on our campus nor have any interaction with any of our students. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement and follow all state and local policies regarding any disciplinary action that may result from this incident.”