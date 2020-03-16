Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 50 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today. A southeast to south wind will allow temperatures to rise well in the 40s to around 50 degrees this afternoon. I have the thicker cloud deck increasing from south to north. A little moisture will be streaming in from the south this evening. There is a risk of a few showers around. The better chance will be south and east of Cleveland. Rain amounts will be light. Temperatures will not drop as much tonight due to the clouds. Upper 30s to around 40 degrees for a low should cover things.