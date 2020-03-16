Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers develop this evening, a major warm-up will follow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light rain will be developing this evening, mainly after 7:00 PM.
There will be pockets of light rain moving through during the overnight hours.
With ample cloud cover around, we'll be in the 40s all night.
As far as St. Patrick's Day (also, Election Day) goes, we are expecting a few light rain showers before 9:00 AM.
The rest of the day will feature slowly decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s.
The rest of the work week will bring a nice, gradual warm-up.
Tuesday's high: 48°
Wednesday's high: 56°
Thursday's high: 70°
Friday's high: 67°
Unfortunately, increasing shower chances will accompany this warm-up.
Rain will move in by mid to late afternoon Wednesday.
Showers will continue through the night but will move out by Thursday morning.
Another round of rain will move in by mid to late afternoon Thursday.
Rain will hang around through the day Friday.
We'll dry out and clear out for the upcoming weekend.
It won't be as warm though.
Highs will only top out in the mid 30s on Saturday.
Some spots may peak at 40 degrees on Sunday.
