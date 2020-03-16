Ohio to comply with CDC recommendations; gatherings of over 50 now banned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide ban on mass gatherings in Ohio now prohibits groups larger than 50 people; that’s half of what was previously set by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Governor announced on Monday that the state will follow suit with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When DeWine announced the initial ban on March 12, he said the order did not apply to specific circumstances, including bus and train stations, medical facilities, or airports.
A timeline for how long the ban on public gatherings will last has not been established, but DeWine said it will be enforced.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said 50 people tested positive for coronavirus.
