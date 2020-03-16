Ohio Gov. DeWine’s latest order for statewide closures includes fitness centers, public recreation centers, movie theaters

Gov. DeWine and state health officials (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) (Source: Julie Carr Smyth)
By Chris Anderson | March 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 3:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to move aggressively in an effort to try to limit a statewide spread of coronavirus.

During Monday’s daily briefing, DeWine announced that all fitness centers and gyms, public recreation centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and indoor water or trampoline parks must close by end of business on Monday.

The Governor’s previous orders include direction to close Ohio schools, restaurants, and bars.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 50 cases or coronavirus statewide, as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

