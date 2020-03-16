Ohio makes voting changes for Tuesday’s primary due to the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State officials announced Monday morning there will be some voting changes for Tuesday’s primary, due to the coronavirus.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Ohio will extend the deadline for requesting absentee ballots for voters who are “unforeseeably confined or hospitalized” .
There will also be curbside voting for anyone concerned about entering their polling place.
For anyone taking advantage of early voting Monday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will close at 2 p.m.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will release additional information at 2 p.m.
