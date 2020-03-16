Ohio makes voting changes for Tuesday’s primary due to the coronavirus

By Julia Tullos | March 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 11:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State officials announced Monday morning there will be some voting changes for Tuesday’s primary, due to the coronavirus.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Ohio will extend the deadline for requesting absentee ballots for voters who are “unforeseeably confined or hospitalized” .

There will also be curbside voting for anyone concerned about entering their polling place.

People voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on 3/16/2020. (Source: WOIO)

For anyone taking advantage of early voting Monday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will close at 2 p.m.

People voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on March 16. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will release additional information at 2 p.m.

