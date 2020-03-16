Ohio police catch bank burglary suspect ‘red handed’ trying to open safe with power tool

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in one northeast Ohio city say they caught a man “red handed” as he was trying to break into a safe at a bank inside of a grocery store.
The Niles Police Department received simultaneous alarms around 2 a.m. Sunday for both Giant Eagle and the Huntington Bank branch inside Giant Eagle on Vienna Avenue.
The alarm company told dispatchers they could see a male on security cameras inside the bank using a power tool to break into the safe.
When officers entered the grocery store, they could “hear a power tool operating and could smell smoke/burning metal,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police say the suspect, Joshua Huey, 32, of Niles, was still attempting the open the safe when they entered the bank section of the store.
The department shared a photo of a backpack and tools, including a power saw, that were allegedly in Huey’s possession at the time.
Huey was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on felony charges that include breaking and entering, safe cracking, possession of criminal tools, theft, and vandalism of property owned or leased by the government.
Huey also had an open felony warrant, according to police.
Court records show he has prior convictions for burglary and attempted robbery in Trumbull County.
