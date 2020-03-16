19 Outbreak Alert: latest coronavirus numbers around northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus is in Northeast Ohio, and 19 News has the latest numbers from county to county around the area.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Belmont - 2
- Butler - 6
- Cuyahoga - 14
- Franklin - 3
- Lorain - 2
- Lucas - 1
- Medina - 1
- Stark - 3
- Summit - 2
- Trumbull - 2
- Tuscarawas - 1
There are 361 patients that are currently under investigation and there are 37 cases in Ohio.
According to John Hopkins University, there are 3,774 cases of coronavirus around the nation. There have been 69 reported deaths, and 12 people have recovered.
There are 169,387 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The latest numbers state that 6,531 people have died from the virus, while 77,257 have recovered.
