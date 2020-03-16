Parma dad sentenced to life in prison for murdering 1-year-old son

Parma dad sentenced to life in prison for murdering 1-year-old son
Jason Shorter (Source: Parma police)
By Julia Tullos | March 16, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated March 16 at 10:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma man convicted of murdering his 1-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 41 years.

Jason Shorter pleads guilty to stabbing his one-year-old son to death. (Source: WOIO)
Jason Shorter, 42, stabbed Nicholas Lawrence Shorter to death in May of 2018.

Nicholas Shorter. (Source: GoFundMe)
On May 12, 2018, Shorter walked into the Parma Police station and stated he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide.

Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted cuts on his wrists.

When police searched Shorter’s vehicle in the parking lot, they found his son in the trunk with stab wounds to the chest.

[ GRAPHIC VIDEO: Parma police officer rescue baby from father's trunk ]

The little boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

In January, Shorter pleaded guilty to several charges; including, aggravated murder and kidnapping.

