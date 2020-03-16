7 places to get take-out in Cuyahoga County to support restaurants during the shut down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While dining in at Ohio restaurants is not an option for the foreseeable future, there are still lots of local businesses who are adjusting to Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order to shutter restaurants dining rooms to limit exposure. Many are using staff to develop a more robust carry-out program, or establish or extend their delivery options.
Here are seven carry-out options in Cuyahoga County:
1. Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills has a limited menu available for carry-out. They’ll be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Customers can order any of their pizzas, pastas and an option of three proteins, salmon, chicken or short ribs, with a few vegetable sides to choose from.
3. Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland, which trains and employs the formerly incarcerated, is staying open for delivery, take-out and curbside pick up. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Delivery is free for all orders over $25 and for any order within a five mile radius of the Shaker Square restaurant. Place your order with Jon by calling 216-921-3333. Edwin’s Butcher Shop & Bakery will also be open 7 days a week for take-out, delivery (through internal delivery drivers as well as DoorDash and UberEats) and curbside pick-up. They are increasing their output of prepared foods and kids meals as well.
4. Best Damn Tacos in North Olmsted is helping their servers continue to earn some type of income, by transitioning them to delivery drivers. They will offer take-out and curbside pick up.
5. All Slyman’s Tavern locations are open for take-out with regular business hours. Their full menu plus beer and wine is available. They also offer online and phone orders at all stores. For St. Patrick’s Day all stores will operate from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a limited menu.
6. Thyme Table in Bay Village will offer select beer and wine, plus curbside carry-out from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
7. Mama Catena’s in Euclid is staying open for curbside and pick up orders, offering its full menu.
Cleveland Independents is also updating its list of member restaurants who are offering delivery and/or carry-out options. For that list click here.
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, there are more than 22,000 eating and drinking locations in the state.
