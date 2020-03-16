7 places to get take-out in Cuyahoga County to support restaurants during the shut down

3. Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland, which trains and employs the formerly incarcerated, is staying open for delivery, take-out and curbside pick up. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Delivery is free for all orders over $25 and for any order within a five mile radius of the Shaker Square restaurant. Place your order with Jon by calling 216-921-3333. Edwin’s Butcher Shop & Bakery will also be open 7 days a week for take-out, delivery (through internal delivery drivers as well as DoorDash and UberEats) and curbside pick-up. They are increasing their output of prepared foods and kids meals as well.