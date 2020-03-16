7 places to order take-out in Lake County to support restaurants during the shut down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Restaurants across the state are adjusting operations and making tough choices amid the mandatory shut down of dining rooms, per Governor Mike DeWine.
If you’d like to support local businesses through this, here are seven carry-out options in Lake County:
1. Sol in downtown Willoughby will offer their full menu for curbside pick up or delivery from noon to 7 p.m. Delivery must be $100 minimum, within seven miles and one day’s notice. On St. Patrick’s Day they’ll also offer corned beef sandwiches. They’ve got a gift card special for those who buy now to support the business ($100 in gift cards gets you $25 in Sol cash, or $50 in gift cards gets you $10 Sol cash).
2. Those looking for an Irish food fix this week can take advantage of a family of restaurants in Willoughby. They have 1,200 pounds of corned beef that was intended for celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day. Nora’s Public House is offering corned beef packages daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Wild Goose is doing full menu take out from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m. daily. Fiona’s Coffee Bar is also offering take-out with full menu.
3. Further east, Smoke BBQ Grill in Painesville will have a full to-go menu for pick up and delivery is an option through DoorDash.
4. Melt Bar & Grilled in Mentor’s menu is now available for take-out and delivery orders. They’ve adjusted its hours slightly to accommodate. Monday – Thursday / 4 - 9p.m., Friday and Saturday / noon – 9 p.m., Sunday / noon-8p.m.
5. Pickle Bills in Grand River will begin their take out service on Thursday, from 3 until 8:00 p.m.
6. Brennans Fish House in Grand River is currently taking take-out orders, and they’re shopping around their food truck.
“We currently have many meals in the process of being prepared such as Irish stew, corned beef dinners, Reubens, and corn beef sandwiches all cooked in house and with best quality of meat you can buy. We have a food truck on which we can cater to you or your company and delivers to your homes for a taste of St. Patrick’s day in these’s tough times,” a message from ownership reads.
7. Red Hawk Grille in Concord says there are too many families counting on them to close. They’re offering their full menu including family style entrees and sides for carry-out, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.