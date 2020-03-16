Restaurateurs speak out after restaurants, bars close indefinitely due to governor’s orders due to COVID-19 outbreak

“It’s going to be a hard road. Some of these people live day to day,” George said. ”I think the Governor went the more extreme way. But we have to support our leadership. They’re making tough decisions. But they’re making them based on the health on the citizens of Ohio, I just wish it wasn’t so drastic. Moving forward, it would be nice to see the Governor work with other leadership to come up with a plan moving forward. How is the state is going to help all these employees and how are they going to hep the business owners so they’re able to recover and stay in business?"