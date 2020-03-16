3 RTA employees under quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus on cruise lines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority confirmed three RTA employees are under quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus while recently traveling on cruise lines.
According to the RTA, all three employees are on paid sick leave per RTA policy as they follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol for testing and quarantine.
Two of the employees are members of the RTA police force and the third employee is a train operator, according to the RTA.
RTA said the respective cruise lines notified the employees that they may have come in contact with a traveler infected with COVID-19.
In a statement to 19 News, RTA said:
"We are closely monitoring this situation with local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It is more important than ever that we all self-monitor our health. We continue to ask RTA employees and passengers to practice good hygiene at all times. If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, contact your doctor immediately.
RTA is continuing its enhanced cleaning protocol announced March 5 and disinfecting all buses, trains, paratransit and non-revenue vehicles every 24 hours with a cleaning agent approved by the CDC."
