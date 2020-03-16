Several Lorain County stores opening early just so senior citizens can shop during coronavirus crisis

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores in Lorain will open extra early this week so senior citizens can get their groceries and avoid crowds.
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley announced MondayWalmart will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“We appreciate their partnership in keeping our seniors safe during this trying time,” said Bradley.
Walmart is located at 4380 N Leavitt Road in Lorain.
And, Fligner’s Market will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday for senior citizens.
Fligner’s Market is located at 1854 Broadway Ave. in Lorain.
Apples Grocery Store at 1051 Meister Road will be open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for senior citizens.
