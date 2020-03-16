Several Lorain County stores opening early just so senior citizens can shop during coronavirus crisis

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Julia Tullos | March 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 1:30 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Several stores in Lorain will open extra early this week so senior citizens can get their groceries and avoid crowds.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley announced MondayWalmart will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“We appreciate their partnership in keeping our seniors safe during this trying time,” said Bradley.

Walmart is located at 4380 N Leavitt Road in Lorain.

And, Fligner’s Market will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday for senior citizens.

Fligner’s Market is located at 1854 Broadway Ave. in Lorain.

Apples Grocery Store at 1051 Meister Road will be open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for senior citizens.

