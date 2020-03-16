Sex charges dismissed against Cleveland police recruit; menacing case ongoing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The case against a Cleveland police recruit accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him on the charges.
Joseph Patterson, 24, of Willowick, was facing ten sex-related charges, including attempted rape and kidnapping.
A woman told University Heights Police she was sexually assaulted by Patterson on Feb. 29 at a home on Cedarbrook Road.
All of the charges against him in Shaker Heights Municipal Court were dismissed on Friday after a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a no bill in the case.
However, in Cleveland, a separate criminal case against Patterson is still moving forward.
On March 4, he was charged with one count of menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, after a woman reported Patterson banged on her car window and yelled at her, causing her to “fear for her safety.”
Patterson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court on Saturday morning and was released on a personal bond.
The woman has asked the court to issue a temporary protection order.
Patterson was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in Aug. 2019 and was a member of the 145th Academy Class.
He was relieved from duty and suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case.
19 News has reached out to the police department to see if Patterson has been allowed to return to duty following the dismissal of the sex charges. We have not yet received a response.
