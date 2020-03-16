Slyman’s corned beef: You can still get it to go for St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clevelander’s St. Patrick’s Day isn’t complete without a serving of corned beef.
Despite the coronavirus closures, Slyman’s is still offering take out at its locations.
And nobody’s more famous for it in the city that the folks at Slyman’s Tavern.
This week on Cleveland Cooks, I work with the King of corned beef, Freddie Slyman.
He shows us how to make best use of the shavings off of their beloved corned beef.
Slyman’s sells their shavings, which are just as tender at the rest of the meat, and has several applications.
Freddie shows us how to use the shavings for corned beef hash, and for Slyman’s fries.
