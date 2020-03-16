Slyman’s corned beef: You can still get it to go for St. Patrick’s Day

Slyman's Fries made with tender corned beef shavings and cheese sauce. (Source: WOIO)
By Jen Picciano | March 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 1:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clevelander’s St. Patrick’s Day isn’t complete without a serving of corned beef.

Despite the coronavirus closures, Slyman’s is still offering take out at its locations.

Slymans will ￼continue to take phone 📱 orders for pick up TO Go please call us at (216) 621-3760 !! Thanks for understanding and for your continuous support during this time !!

Posted by Slymans on Sunday, March 15, 2020

And nobody’s more famous for it in the city that the folks at Slyman’s Tavern.

This week on Cleveland Cooks, I work with the King of corned beef, Freddie Slyman.

Have you put in your order for your Slymans corned beef yet? Coming up on #CleCooks, I'm making something tasty with the tender shavings from their famous corned beef. 🍀 Cleveland 19 News at 4:00 and 10:00pm

Posted by Jen Picciano Cleveland 19 on Friday, March 13, 2020

He shows us how to make best use of the shavings off of their beloved corned beef.

Slyman’s sells their shavings, which are just as tender at the rest of the meat, and has several applications.

Freddie shows us how to use the shavings for corned beef hash, and for Slyman’s fries.

