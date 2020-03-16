Spice Kitchen + Bar in Cleveland’s Gordon Square closes; to reopen as new concept

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Effective immediately, Spice Kitchen + Bar, an anchor restaurant of the Gordon Square neighborhood, is closed.
“Full-service fine dining isn’t what the world needs right now, and likely isn’t what will best serve the community when it is safe to open our restaurants and bars again,” a statement from the restaurant says.
The announcement goes on to say that it will reopen as a new version, that better suits the new “normal” on the horizon.
“We’re working through what this will look like as things evolve, and we’ll keep you posted. We look forward to being part of a brave new world that is yet to be seen,” the statement said.
- Spice Kitchen + Bar’s ticketed events through May are canceled – ticket holders will see refunds via Eventbrite within the next business day.
- Ticketed events beyond May remain scheduled for the time being.
- Any gift cards will be redeemable at a new concept when it becomes operational.
- Spice Catering Co. will remain operational
- Plated Landscapes™ will be announced within the next couple weeks and will go on as planned.
- Customers with questions can email the company at info@spiceheadquarters.com with any questions.
