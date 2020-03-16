Spring begins with a high of 70 degrees in Northeast Ohio Thursday

CLEVELAND Ohio (WOIO) -- Temperatures have, for the most part, been running above normal since winter began.
Now that we’ve entered meteorological spring (the months of March, April and May), the warmer-than-normal temperature trend continues.
We're forecasting a high of 70° on Thursday.
You may have seen Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak tweeting about this earlier today.
Thursday, by the way, is the first day of astronomical spring.
What’s considered “normal” for Thursday’s date, March 19?
A high of 48 degrees.
Even if we do hit 70° on Thursday, we will still fall short of the record high.
Thursday’s record high is 76 degrees.
This record was set in 2012.
I wish that I could say that the warmth will be sticking around.
Unfortunately, that is not the case.
High temperatures will return to the mid and upper 30s for the upcoming weekend.
