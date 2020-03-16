9 things to do at home to keep your Northeast Ohio kids healthy and engaged in learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For many families, this is day one of an extended spring break, as mandated by Gov. Mike DeWine.
School-aged children are now home for at least three weeks, so lots of parents, and caregivers are looking to keep them busy, but still adhere to the social distancing guidance.
Most kids thrive on structure so we are using a white board for the children to see and check off items as they accomplish them or finish activities.
I’ve curated a list of activities that I’m using at home myself.
1. Write in a journal. This will help them keep up their reading writing skills. They can also write letters, to friends and family, or make them pictures as a substitute for art class at home.
2. Make a leprechaun trap since St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow. This is an activity that my kindergartner and her class were already assigned to do so we are going through with it for the sake of continuity. Use LEGO and other crafting supplies to build an “elaborate trap” in the hopes of catching one of the mythical creatures.
3. Go on a safari. The Cincinnati Zoo is doing a daily Facebook Live at 3pm featuring some of their favorite animals, like Fiona the hippo.
4. Take a virtual museum tour. Famous museums, like the Louvre may be a world away, and closed. But you can experience them through their online tours.
5. Take an online field trip. Home schooling families and mom bloggers are great resources for these, since they’ve been doing this for years. Adventures in Familyhood has a great list of field trip ideas and lesson plans to accompany them. You can tap into live web cams at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and observe coral reefs or a kelp forest.
6. Keep your teens on track with the same structure that they’re used to a school.
7. Locate a Little Free Library location nearby. They’re usually at parks, schools and other common areas, which should be free of crowds. Even with public and school libraries closed, your kids can still get their hands on a page-turner. While you’re at it, dig up some old titles that you’re done reading and contribute to the library yourself.
8. Send for kits like KiwiCo art and science boxes, and Raddish Kids cooking boxes that offer all-in-one activities sent right to your home. Kids Activities Blog has a list of places offering free subscriptions due to the vast amount of home-bound kids.
9. Facetime with friends and family. It’s important that kids stay connected with those they love and miss, even if they can’t see them in person or give them a hug.
