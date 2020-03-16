Warren man goes live on Facebook from hospital bed to warn others about the coronavirus

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man battling COVID-19 took to social media to share his story.
55-year-old Kevin Harris of Warren is still in the hospital and he said while he is not out of the woods yet, he is finally getting better. The man said he thought he was going to die and now he is warning people to take the coronavirus seriously.
Kevin Harris went live on Facebook from his Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital bed to let the world know he has been battling the corona virus.
“Everybody’s looking at you,” Kevin Harris said to the medical worker in his hospital room. “They’ve been waiting for days to see if I was gonna live. I don’t know what the over under was but I would’ve put money on I was gonna die so I would’ve lost all my money.”
“I’m glad you’re doing better,” the medical worker said. “Every day better.”
The man said it all started with a minor cough a few weeks ago.
“Take care of yourselves and understand if you do get it don’t sit at home in denial like me,” he said. “I thought I had the flu. Even when I couldn’t walk, and I said wow the flu is killing me. It was not the flu.”
Harris said he avoided everyone and stayed home for two weeks.
“I woke up several times thinking I was gonna die,” he said on Facebook. “I’d go to the bathroom. The trip to the bathroom takes an hour. I’d have to lay down in the bathroom 20 minutes, lay down in the kitchen 20 minutes. The funny one was I wanted to make a ham sandwich and it took me 45 minutes to get into the kitchen and then I grabbed the ham, the miracle whip the cheese and the bread and I laid down on the floor and made me a ham sandwich.”
He said finally he went to the hospital and he’s still there.
“I saved my energy to talk to you guys so I could tell you protect yourselves,” Harris said. “Do not go into crowds. Do not shake hands. Stop hugging each other. Wash your hands continually. Do not kiss on your kids. There are thousands of people carrying this virus around and they never get it.”
He said doctors don’t know how he got it.
“I was trying to breathe, and it was like drowning on dry land. It was like one of those movies where you’re in a room and the room is filling up with water and you got one inch of air before the water takes over and you got your lips up there trying to get the very last bit of air and you can’t suck it in and you know you’re about to suffocate,” he said. “That’s what it felt like suffocating on dry land.”
He wants people to know the coronavirus should not be taken lightly.
“It’s going to get bad,” Harris said. “It’s going to be a whole lot worse before it gets better.”
Harris said his doctors don’t know when he’ll be out of the hospital, but he has been feeling much better the past couple of days.
