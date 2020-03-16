Who qualifies for coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits during the outbreak?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has decided to extend unemployment benefits to those affected by the coronavirus.
The real question is, who are those that are eligible for benefits related to losing a job because of unemployment?
An executive order issued by DeWine expands the flexibility for Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits during the state’s emergency declaration.
Unemployment benefits will be available for eligible individuals who are requested by a medical professional, local health authority, or employer to be isolated or quarantined as a consequence of COVID-19, even if they are not actually diagnosed with COVID-19.
If an employee is in mandatory quarantine because there is suspicion of them having the coronavirus, they are eligible for unemployment benefits because those who are quarantined are considered unemployed.
Even If an employee is in mandatory quarantine because there is a suspicion that employee has COVID-19, they are still eligible for benefits.
An asymptomatic employee that imposes a self-quarantine because of the coronavirus may not be eligible for unemployment benefits. This is because the employee and not the employer is choosing not to work.
However, the situation may vary because if an employer tells the employee to stay home but did not allow them to work from home, then that employee might be eligible for benefits.
Applying for benefits:
Ohio has two ways to file an application for Unemployment Insurance Benefits:
Online:
File online at http://unemployment.ohio.gov, 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. Service may be limited during nightly system updating. Check the website for available services. Please be sure to follow the instructions. If you do not have access to a computer, visit your local library or OhioMeansJobs Center where computers are available for public use. A list of OhioMeansJobs Centers can be found at http://jfs.ohio.gov/owd/wioa/map.stm.
Telephone:
Call toll-free 1-877-644-6562 or TTY 1-614-387-8408, (excluding holidays) Monday through Friday 8 AM - 5 PM.
To apply for Unemployment Insurance Benefits, you will need:
- Your Social Security number
- Your driver's license or state ID number
- Your name, address, telephone number, and e-mail address
- Name, address, telephone number, and dates of employment with each employer you worked for during the past 6 weeks of employment
- The reason you became unemployed from each employer
- Dependents' names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth
- If claiming dependents, your spouse's name, Social Security number, and birth date
- If you are not a U.S. citizen or national, alien registration number and expiration date
- Your regular occupation and job skills Also:
If you had out-of-state employment, have worked for the federal government, or are separated from military service, more information is required, including:
- Form DD-214, member 4 copy (for military service)
- SF-8 or SF-50 form (for federal government employment)
Once your application has been filed:
- You will receive further information by mail or e-mail. An e-mail will be sent from OJI@odjfs.state.oh.us.
- Your claim will be assigned to a Processing Center, based on the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click here for a list of Processing Centers by Social Security number.
- If filing online and you need your Personal Identification Number (PIN) reset, please call toll-free 1-866-962-4064
