Who qualifies for coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits during the outbreak?

File online at http://unemployment.ohio.gov, 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. Service may be limited during nightly system updating. Check the website for available services. Please be sure to follow the instructions. If you do not have access to a computer, visit your local library or OhioMeansJobs Center where computers are available for public use. A list of OhioMeansJobs Centers can be found at http://jfs.ohio.gov/owd/wioa/map.stm.