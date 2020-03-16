33 years in prison for teen who raped woman inside Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The now 18-year-old male who raped a 51-year-old woman in a downtown parking garage was sentenced Monday to 33 years in prison.
Michael Hutchins was 17 when he attacked the woman around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2019 inside the parking garage at 630 Prospect Ave.
The victim told police Hutchins attacked and sexually assaulted her when she entered the garage.
Hutchins then forced her into her car and drove off, but crashed.
After the crash, the victim said Hutchins took her property and fled on foot.
Police arrested him on Feb. 19, 2019 in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.
Hutchins was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty on March 6, 2020.
“This juvenile, through his lengthy violent record, has proven time and time again that he is incapable of being rehabilitated through the juvenile system. He is a violent crime-cyclone who has no regard for the law and anyone who comes into his path,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “We will continue to fight for justice and support the victims as they move forward from these crimes.”
